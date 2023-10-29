Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will play the New Jersey Devils at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Considering a bet on Kaprizov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 21:29 on the ice per game.

Kaprizov has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kaprizov has a point in five of eight games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game four times this year over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kaprizov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

There is a 47.6% chance of Kaprizov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

