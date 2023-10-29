Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 108-104 win against the Grizzlies, Caldwell-Pope had eight points and five steals.

In this piece we'll examine Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

  • Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.4 points per game.
  • The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.
  • In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.
  • On defense, the Thunder conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
1/22/2023 37 10 4 1 2 0 2
11/23/2022 41 15 8 1 3 1 0
11/3/2022 35 11 3 1 3 1 0
10/22/2022 32 21 5 2 6 0 0

