Will Jonas Brodin find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodin stats and insights

Brodin has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Brodin has no points on the power play.

Brodin averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.