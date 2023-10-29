Can we expect Joel Eriksson Ek finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In four of eight games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Eriksson Ek has scored three goals on the power play.
  • Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 11.0 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

