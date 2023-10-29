Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL, 167.3 per game.

Pacheco has collected a team-leading 419 yards on the ground after receiving 100 attempts (59.9 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Plus, in the passing game, Pacheco has accumulated 21 receptions for 163 yards (23.3 ypg) and one TD.

Pacheco vs. the Broncos

Pacheco vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 54.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Denver this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Broncos this season.

The 167.3 rushing yards the Broncos yield per contest makes them the worst run defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Broncos have allowed eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 24th among NFL defenses.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in three of his seven opportunities this season (42.9%).

The Chiefs pass on 59.4% of their plays and run on 40.6%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 53.8% of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season (100).

Pacheco has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored four of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (21.1%).

He has 20 red zone carries for 62.5% of the team share (his team runs on 42.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

Pacheco, in five of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pacheco has received 8.5% of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (77th in league play), picking up 163 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

Pacheco, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With four red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 16 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

