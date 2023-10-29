The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) enter a matchup with the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High on a six-game winning streak.

Chiefs and Broncos betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 7 47 -350 +280

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average total of 48.7 in their games this year, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).

Kansas City has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.

Denver's outings this season have a 44.3-point average over/under, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Broncos have covered the spread one time over seven games with a set spread.

The Broncos have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Denver has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 25.4 5 15.0 3 48.7 3 7 Broncos 21.1 14 31.0 32 44.3 4 7

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over its last three games.

Kansas City has not hit the over in its past three contests.

In contests against divisional opponents, the Chiefs are averaging 25.0 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 25.4 points per game. From a defensive perspective, they are surrendering 12.5 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 15.0 points per game in all games.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 73 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 10.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 69 total points (9.9 per game).

Broncos

Denver has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Broncos have gone over the total once.

The Broncos are scoring fewer points in divisional games (12.0 per game) than overall (21.1), but also giving up fewer points (18.0) than overall (31.0).

The Chiefs have scored a total of 73 more points than their opponents this year (10.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 69 points (9.9 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.7 49.1 48.2 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 28.5 26.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 42.0 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.0 27.0 ATS Record 1-5-1 1-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

