The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are considered touchdown favorites as they look to continue their six-game winning streak in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The game's over/under is listed at 47.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-7) 47 -350 +280 FanDuel Chiefs (-7.5) 47.5 -335 +270

Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Kansas City has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

As a 7-point favorite or greater, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).

Two of Kansas City's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Denver has but one win versus the spread this year.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

There have been four Denver games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 14.5 (-115) - Travis Kelce - - - - 77.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 274.5 (-115) 2.5 (+155) - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - - - 13.5 (-111) - Skyy Moore - - - - 18.5 (-111) - Isiah Pacheco - - 64.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-115) - Rashee Rice - - - - 41.5 (-111) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 15.5 (-120) -

