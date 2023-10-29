In the Week 8 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Blake Bell find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has caught three passes (four targets) for 19 yards (9.5 per game), and he has one TD this year.

Bell, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0

Rep Blake Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.