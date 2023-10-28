The Week 9 college football schedule includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Oregon vs. Utah | USC vs. Cal

Week 9 Pac-12 Results

Oregon 35 Utah 6

  • Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Oregon Leaders

  • Passing: Bo Nix (24-for-31, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (14 ATT, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Troy Franklin (10 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Utah Leaders

  • Passing: Bryson Barnes (15-for-29, 136 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaylon Glover (9 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Devaughn Vele (10 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UtahOregon
241Total Yards390
142Passing Yards248
99Rushing Yards142
2Turnovers1

USC 50 Cal 49

  • Pregame Favorite: USC (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 67.5

USC Leaders

  • Passing: Caleb Williams (23-for-40, 369 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: MarShawn Lloyd (17 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Tahj Washington (7 TAR, 5 REC, 102 YDS)

Cal Leaders

  • Passing: Fernando Mendoza (25-for-39, 292 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jaydn Ott (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (12 TAR, 8 REC, 96 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

CalUSC
527Total Yards497
292Passing Yards369
235Rushing Yards128
4Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 9 Pac-12 Games

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

