Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Sarpy County, Nebraska? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

    • Sarpy County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Omaha Gross Catholic High School at Skutt Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Omaha, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

