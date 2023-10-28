Following the second round of the Maybank Championship, Ruoning Yin is in eighth at -8.

Looking to wager on Ruoning Yin at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1400 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Yin Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ruoning Yin Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting six bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Yin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Yin has finished in the top five in three of her past five appearances.

Yin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Yin has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 20 -6 272 2 17 7 7 $2.7M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Yin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,556 yards, 40 yards shorter than the 6,596-yard TPC Kuala Lumpur this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was poor, putting her in the 19th percentile of the field.

Yin was better than 74% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Yin fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the field averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Yin carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Yin recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last outing, Yin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Yin ended the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yin finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Yin's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.