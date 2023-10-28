Washington, Oregon, Week 9 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Week 9 of the college football season is upon us. To see how each Pac-12 team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Washington
- Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +140
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: W 15-7 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Oregon
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +225
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th
- Last Game: W 38-24 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
3. Oregon State
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +500
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st
- Last Game: W 36-24 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Arizona
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd
- Last Game: W 44-6 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Utah
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +750
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 34-32 vs USC
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
6. USC
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +650
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
- Last Game: L 34-32 vs Utah
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. UCLA
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
- Last Game: W 42-7 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
8. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
- Last Game: L 38-24 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Colorado
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th
- Last Game: L 46-43 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
10. Cal
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: L 34-14 vs Utah
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: L 42-7 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Washington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th
- Last Game: L 15-7 vs Washington
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
