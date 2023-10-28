The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) square off against a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska ranks 106th in total offense this year (328.9 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 328.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Purdue ranks 101st in the FBS (23.0 points per game), and it is 100th on the other side of the ball (29.9 points allowed per game).

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Nebraska Purdue 328.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 313.6 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (75th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (90th) 133.7 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.1 (62nd) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 716 passing yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 424 yards (60.6 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 70 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 216 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 21 catches and one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has hauled in eight receptions totaling 176 yards so far this campaign.

Thomas Fidone II has racked up 15 receptions for 175 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,617 yards on 60.6% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run for 478 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 50 carries and totaled 296 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks paces his team with 418 receiving yards on 27 receptions with five touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has totaled 329 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

TJ Sheffield's 37 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown.

