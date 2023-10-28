When the Nebraska Cornhuskers match up with the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Cornhuskers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (-2) Over (39.5) Nebraska 26, Purdue 20

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cornhuskers have three wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Nebraska has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Two Cornhuskers games (out of seven) have gone over the point total this year.

Nebraska games average 43.9 total points per game this season, 4.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Purdue has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 2 points or more this year (0-3).

Three of the Boilermakers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Purdue games this year have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 10.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cornhuskers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 18.7 19.3 21.8 19.8 14.7 18.7 Purdue 23 29.9 24.6 34.4 19 18.5

