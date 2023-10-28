Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Nebraska should have tune in to see the Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-1.5)
