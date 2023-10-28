Following the second round of the Maybank Championship, Gemma Dryburgh is in eighth at -8.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Gemma Dryburgh Insights

Dryburgh has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dryburgh has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in six of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Dryburgh has had an average finish of 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Dryburgh has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -2 280 1 18 1 3 $910,266

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

Dryburgh will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,586 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Dryburgh's Last Time Out

Dryburgh was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 10th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Dryburgh shot better than just 17% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Dryburgh recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Dryburgh had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Dryburgh's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

At that last competition, Dryburgh's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Dryburgh ended the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Dryburgh underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

All statistics in this article reflect Dryburgh's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

