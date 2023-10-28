There is high school football competition in Douglas County, Nebraska this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Red Willow County
  • Holt County
  • Sheridan County
  • Hall County
  • Cedar County
  • Saunders County
  • Hooker County
  • Madison County
  • Buffalo County
  • Dawes County

    • Douglas County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Omaha Gross Catholic High School at Skutt Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Omaha, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.