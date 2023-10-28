In the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open on Saturday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 5) faces Jannik Sinner (No. 4).

In this Semifinal match, Sinner is the favorite (-200) versus Rublev (+155) .

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Erste Bank Open

The Erste Bank Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 66.7% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner +155 Odds to Win Match -200 - Odds to Win Tournament +200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Rublev is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 win over No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev in Friday's quarterfinals.

Sinner will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 14-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rublev has played 79 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.6 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 45 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Sinner is averaging 23.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 74 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.8% of those games.

Sinner is averaging 22.3 games per match (20.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through 51 matches on hard courts in the past year.

When playing against Rublev, Sinner owns a 3-2 record. They last met in the Round of 16 of the Miami Open presented by Itau, on March 28, 2023, which was a 6-2, 6-4 victory for Sinner.

In terms of sets, Sinner has taken seven versus Rublev (63.6%), while Rublev has captured four.

Sinner has won 53 games (59.6% win rate) versus Rublev, who has claimed 36 games.

In their five matches against each other, Rublev and Sinner are averaging 17.8 games and 2.2 sets.

