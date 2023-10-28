Women's Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of today's round robin (two matches), No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina and No. 5 Jessica Pegula will be matching up at in , .
Check out the latest odds for the entire Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara field at BetMGM.
Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Info
- Tournament: Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara
- Round: Round Robin
- Date: October 29
- TV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Elena Rybakina vs. Jessica Pegula
|Round Robin
|6:00 PM ET
|Rybakina (-135)
|Pegula (+105)
|Aryna Sabalenka vs. Maria Sakkari
|Round Robin
|7:15 PM ET
|Sabalenka (-350)
|Sakkari (+260)
