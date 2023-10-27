For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Robert Bortuzzo a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 43 games last season, Bortuzzo scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Bortuzzo produced zero points on the power play last season.

Bortuzzo averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

