Should you wager on Oskar Sundqvist to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

  • Sundqvist has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • Sundqvist has no points on the power play.
  • Sundqvist averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

