The Denver Nuggets (1-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 58 games last season, Denver and its opponents went over 220.5 combined points.

Denver's matchups last season had an average of 228.3 points, 7.8 more than this game's over/under.

Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Denver finished 43-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70.5% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a 30-9 record (winning 76.9% of their games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Nuggets' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets had a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than they did in away games (20-21-0) last season.

The Nuggets went over the total in a lower percentage of home games (43.9%) than road games (48.8%) last year.

Last season the Nuggets scored only 2.8 more points per game (115.8) than the Grizzlies conceded (113).

When Denver put up more than 113 points, it was 34-16 versus the spread and 43-7 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Grizzlies 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 34-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 32-18 43-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 41-9 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 36-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 42-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.