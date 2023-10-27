When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nick Leddy score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Leddy has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 15 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

