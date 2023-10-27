Mats Zuccarello will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Zuccarello in that upcoming Wild-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Zuccarello has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zuccarello has recorded a point in a game six times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of seven games this season, Zuccarello has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Zuccarello hits the over on his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

