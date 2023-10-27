Can we expect Marcus Foligno scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

Foligno averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

