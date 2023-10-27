The St. Louis Blues, Kasperi Kapanen included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kapanen's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Kapanen has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:00 on the ice per game.

Kapanen has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kapanen has recorded a point in a game twice this year in six games played, including multiple points once.

Kapanen has an assist in one of six games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Kapanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kapanen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 6 Games 3 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.