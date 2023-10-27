Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those on the ice Friday when his Minnesota Wild play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek's plus-minus this season, in 19:02 per game on the ice, is 0.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in four of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has a point in five games this season (out of seven), including multiple points four times.

In three of seven games this year, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

