Searching for an up-to-date view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 27-17 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

3. Dartmouth

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 20-9 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4. Yale

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 27-17 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

5. Princeton

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

6. Columbia

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: L 20-9 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7. Cornell

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 36-14 vs Brown

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

8. Brown

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 36-14 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Pennsylvania

@ Pennsylvania Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27

