In Holt County, Nebraska, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Hooker County
  • Dawes County
  • Red Willow County
  • Stanton County
  • Madison County
  • Butler County
  • Hall County
  • Saunders County
  • Buffalo County
  • Cedar County

    • Holt County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Stuart High School at Southwest High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bartley, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.