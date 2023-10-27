The Charlotte 49ers should win their matchup versus the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7:30 PM on Friday, October 27, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+3.5) Toss Up (44) Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Week 9 Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Owls have won twice against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Two Owls games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

The point total average for Florida Atlantic games this season is 55.5, 11.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the 49ers based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

The 49ers have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 3.5 points or more, the 49ers have a 4-2 record against the spread.

Two of the 49ers' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total in Charlotte games this season is four more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Owls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 24.1 25 20.5 22.5 29 28.3 Charlotte 14.6 22.7 16.3 19.3 13.3 25.3

