Should you bet on Colton Parayko to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Parayko scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Parayko has zero points on the power play.

Parayko averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

