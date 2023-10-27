Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Canucks on October 27, 2023
Elias Pettersson and Robert Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues meet at Rogers Arena on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Thomas has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and put up four assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with five total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 7.1%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Pettersson has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 10 points in six games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
