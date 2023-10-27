The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a win. The Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog five times, and won three of those games.

St. Louis has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +155 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in three of six games this season.

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 23 (13th) Goals 13 (30th) 15 (6th) Goals Allowed 14 (4th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 1 (31st) 5 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues' 13 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blues are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 14 goals (just 2.3 per game) to rank fourth.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 18th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.