Coming off a victory last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will host the St. Louis Blues (who also won their previous game) on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSMW to catch the action as the Blues try to take down the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow only 2.3 goals per game (14 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Blues' 13 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up just 13 goals during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 6 1 4 5 10 5 54.2% Jordan Kyrou 6 1 2 3 3 5 50% Oskar Sundqvist 6 1 2 3 3 4 31.6% Jakub Vrana 5 1 2 3 1 2 0% Kasperi Kapanen 6 1 2 3 1 5 33.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 15 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed just 2.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players