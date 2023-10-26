Wild vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 26
As they gear up to square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1) on Thursday, October 26 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Wild vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild score the sixth-most goals in the league (25 total, 4.2 per game).
- Its 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers have 18 goals this season (three per game), 16th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 16 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +2, they are 11th in the league.
Wild vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-130)
|Flyers (+110)
|6.5
