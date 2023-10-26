The Week 9 college football slate includes eight games with ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech

Week 9 ACC Results

Virginia Tech 38 Syracuse 10

Pregame Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)

Virginia Tech (-3) Pregame Total: 47.5

Virginia Tech Leaders

Passing: Kyron Drones (15-for-24, 194 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kyron Drones (15-for-24, 194 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Bhayshul Tuten (18 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

Bhayshul Tuten (18 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Da'Quan Felton (8 TAR, 3 REC, 80 YDS, 2 TDs)

Syracuse Leaders

Passing: Garrett Shrader (12-for-18, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Garrett Shrader (12-for-18, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: LeQuint Allen (14 ATT, 42 YDS)

LeQuint Allen (14 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: Damien Alford (7 TAR, 4 REC, 70 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Syracuse 528 Total Yards 137 210 Passing Yards 137 318 Rushing Yards 0 0 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 9 ACC Games

UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boston College (-14)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.