As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, there are eight games involving teams from the ACC on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 The CW Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

