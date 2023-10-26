Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Thomas in that upcoming Blues-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus rating this season, in 21:17 per game on the ice, is 0.

Thomas has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Thomas has a point in three of five games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Thomas has had an assist twice this season in five games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Thomas goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Thomas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 4 Points 4 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

