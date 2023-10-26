When the St. Louis Blues take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Kevin Hayes find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

Hayes is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Hayes has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

