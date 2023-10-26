In the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jordan Kyrou to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

Kyrou has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kyrou averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

