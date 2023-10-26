Jakub Vrana will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames play on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Vrana in the Blues-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jakub Vrana vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +375)

Vrana Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Vrana has averaged 12:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Vrana has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vrana has recorded a point in a game twice this year in five games played, including multiple points once.

Vrana has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Vrana has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vrana going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 21.1%.

Vrana Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

