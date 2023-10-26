Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 26
Sun Belt play features the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-1) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|62.5
|-
|-
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|62.5
|-134
|+112
Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Georgia State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
