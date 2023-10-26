The Calgary Flames (2-4-1) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Flames 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-190)

Flames (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Flames Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 2-2-1 overall record.

This season the Blues recorded only one goal in two games and have gone 1-0-1 (three points).

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals one time and won that game.

In the only game when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost.

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Blues went 2-2-1 in those matchups (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 26th 2.43 Goals Scored 2 29th 25th 3.57 Goals Allowed 2.8 10th 10th 32.4 Shots 23.2 32nd 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34 27th 23rd 12.5% Power Play % 6.67% 29th 6th 88.89% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 25th

Blues vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

