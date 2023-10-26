Blues vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Calgary Flames (2-4-1) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.
Blues vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Flames 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Blues Player Props
|How to Watch Flames vs Blues
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 2-2-1 overall record.
- This season the Blues recorded only one goal in two games and have gone 1-0-1 (three points).
- St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals one time and won that game.
- In the only game when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost.
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Blues went 2-2-1 in those matchups (five points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|26th
|2.43
|Goals Scored
|2
|29th
|25th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.8
|10th
|10th
|32.4
|Shots
|23.2
|32nd
|6th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|34
|27th
|23rd
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|6.67%
|29th
|6th
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.43%
|25th
Blues vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
