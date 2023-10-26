Brayden Schenn will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Schenn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:31 on the ice per game.

Schenn has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

In one of five games this year, Schenn has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Schenn has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

The implied probability that Schenn hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

