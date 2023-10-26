Will Brayden Schenn score a goal when the St. Louis Blues square off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Schenn has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.