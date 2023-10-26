Brandon Saad will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Looking to wager on Saad's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brandon Saad vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Saad Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Saad has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In one of five games this year, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In one of five games this season, Saad has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

Through five games this season, Saad has not recorded an assist.

Saad's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Saad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 5 Games 3 2 Points 1 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

