Player props are available for Andrew Mangiapane and Robert Thomas, among others, when the Calgary Flames host the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Thomas has totaled one goal and three assists in five games for St. Louis, good for four points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 at Stars Oct. 12 0 0 0 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Jordan Kyrou is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in five games.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 24 0 1 1 4 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 1 0 1 4 at Stars Oct. 12 0 0 0 6

Jakub Vrana Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +375, Under Odds: -625)

Jakub Vrana is a top player on offense for St. Louis with one goal and two assists.

Vrana Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mangiapane is Calgary's leading contributor with six points. He has three goals and three assists this season.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 22 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 1

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Elias Lindholm has racked up six points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 22 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 16 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.