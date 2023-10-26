Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Flames on October 26, 2023
Player props are available for Andrew Mangiapane and Robert Thomas, among others, when the Calgary Flames host the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Thomas has totaled one goal and three assists in five games for St. Louis, good for four points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Jordan Kyrou is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in five games.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
Jakub Vrana Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +375, Under Odds: -625)
Jakub Vrana is a top player on offense for St. Louis with one goal and two assists.
Vrana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Mangiapane is Calgary's leading contributor with six points. He has three goals and three assists this season.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Elias Lindholm has racked up six points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
