Currently, the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-4-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Blues vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 10 goals this season (two per game), 30th in the league.

St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 14 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames rank 19th in the league with 17 goals scored (2.4 per game).

They have the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -8.

Blues vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-185) Blues (+150) 6

