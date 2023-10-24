The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets in the season opener for both teams at Ball Arena on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents went over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in Denver's matchups last season was 228.3, which is 0.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Denver finished with a 43-18 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a 30-9 record (winning 76.9% of their games).

The Nuggets have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and they covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

In terms of point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently at home last season, as they went over the total 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%). On the road, they hit the over 20 times in 41 opportunities (48.8%).

Last season the 115.8 points per game the Nuggets scored were just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers conceded (116.6).

Denver had a 30-11 record versus the spread and were 37-4 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

