When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Skyy Moore get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs vs Chargers Anytime TD Bets

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Moore has accumulated a 145-yard year on 11 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 21 occasions, and averages 24.2 yards.

In one of six games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0

Rep Skyy Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.